ATLANTA BRAVES: Biddle’s long road leads to moment with Braves
ATLANTA — The vast majority of Major League pitchers remember their first appearance and win. Few will ever have one as special as Atlanta Braves reliever Jesse Biddle.
The Braves were down 3-2 heading to the ninth inning of Saturday’s game against the Mets, and they needed Biddle to keep it there.
He got the job done, but much like his career to this point, it didn’t come easy.
The first two hitters grounded out gingerly, but after a walk to Michael Conforto, up came Yoenis Cespedes. On a 1-0 count, Biddle hung a breaking ball and Cespedes hit what appeared to be a home run to left field.
“I don’t want to say that my heart rate was ever too high when I was out there,” Biddle said. “I was trying my best to remain calm. Then he hit the ball and it popped my ears with how loud it was. They called it fair and that was when my heart started racing.”
Braves manager Brian Snitker challenged the call.
A little over a minute later Biddle got a reprieve.
“I was like, there’s no way that was fair.” Biddle said. “I’m glad they got the call right.”
He would get Cespedes out two pitches later. The Braves scored two runs in a dramatic ninth inning to win the game. Biddle was credited with the win — the first of his career in his first appearance.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Biddle said. “I’ve been dreaming about this for years and it feels even better than I imagined. I’ve always seen the big league celebrations on a walk-off and I got to be part of one with this amazing team.”
His journey to the mound on Saturday was long. The Philadelphia native was drafted in the first round by his hometown Phillies in 2010.
Biddle was working his way up the minor league system and seemed destined for a career as a pitcher until 2013.
He was in Double-A in the middle of the season when he came down with whooping cough.
“It was crazy. The only cure for it is to rest. I decided to keep pitching,” Biddle said. “It was so bad. I was throwing up between innings, but I wanted to pitch so I’d battle through,”
Biddle completed the season tied for first in the Eastern League in starts and second in complete games. He was third in strikeouts and ninth in earned run average.
That bout with whooping cough would only be the beginning of his injury woes. In 2014 he was placed on the disabled list with a strained right quadricep.
Before that, he would get caught in a hailstorm that shattered the windows of the car he was driving. Another large chunk of hail hit him in the head, resulting in a concussion.
“That was a tough time for me. It was embarrassing,” Biddle said. “Every time I felt I was getting close there would be another setback.”
The following season he would go 9-6 with a 4.95 ERA in 24 starts split between the Phillies’ Double-A and Triple-A affiliates.
“I thought for sure I was ready for a call-up,” Biddle said. “I was pitching so well. I was so excited about my future.”
It looked bright until August when he was placed on the DL with an elbow strain. He missed the 2016 season.
The Phillies traded him to the Pittsburgh Pirates, who designated him for assignment. He didn’t clear waivers and the Braves picked him up.
He was converted to a reliever. Biddle made 27 appearances, with a 2.90 ERA over 49.2 innings pitched. It looked like he was primed for a call-up, but in July, he felt a pain in his pitching shoulder.
“I knew my season was over soon as it happened,” Biddle said. “It was a long couple of years, to be honest. I was doing my best. But it gets harder and harder to feel like you’re going to get there when the harder you try, the more bad things are happening to your body and it’s breaking down.
“That’s our business, staying healthy is what we do. If you’re not healthy it’s hard to perform and it’s hard to get to this level.”
He had torn his lat muscle and was out for the season. At this point, he considered giving up.
“It was hard,” Biddle said. “It felt like my body was betraying me. I was starting to feel that the dream was further away. I threw one pitch and I just completely tore my lat.
“It just doesn’t seem like something that should happen to a 25-year-old.”
Biddle turned to his support system to find the fuel to keep going.
“There were too many people who invested in me for me to quit,” Biddle said. “My family, coaches and so many people kept encouraging me. I had a lot of people keeping me motivated, keeping me focused.”
His parents flew to Atlanta from Philadelphia when Biddle was called up on Wednesday. They vowed to stay until he pitched.
Saturday their wish was granted.
“I can’t thank the Braves organization enough for this opportunity,” Biddle said.
“They’ve been so great and honest with me. Alex (Anthopoulos) and Snit were open with me and I knew where I stood. They gave me a chance.
“The first step was throwing the first pitch. I always wanted to see what I could do at the major league level. Today I got that chance.”