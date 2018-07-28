Bettie Ann Chambers
Mrs. Bettie Ann Chambers, age 84, of Rome, passed away on Friday, July 27, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Chambers was born in Rome, Ga. on November 3, 1933, daughter of the late Franklin Freeman and the late Hazel Branton Freeman. She was a graduate of Rome High School in the class of 1952. She was a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church for 24 years, having transferred her letter from Hollywood Baptist Church. At New Armuchee, she enjoyed volunteering with Vacation Bible School and singing with the "O, Yes" Choir when her health allowed. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, George F. Barrett in 2004, by two sisters, Mary Emma Mathis and Amelia Tinsley, by three brothers, Clinton, Douglas, and J. T. Freeman, and by two nephews, Jeff and Chris Freeman.
Survivors include her daughter, Georgeann Keasler, and her husband, Tim, Rome; two grandchildren, Alex and Chelsey Keasler; a great granddaughter, Emilee Keasler; a brother, Hugh Freeman, and his wife, Nancy, Rome; two special nieces, Elaine Stepp and Sondra Early; several other nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 30, 2018, at 2 p.m. at New Armuchee Baptist Church. The Rev. Dr. David Howard will officiate. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at New Armuchee Baptist Church on Monday from 1pm until time for the service. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence of the daughter.
All pallbearers are asked to assemble at New Armuchee Baptist Church on Monday at 1:30 p.m. and are as follows: Active: Jared Stepp, Larry Maxey, Rick Minshew, Dave Smith, Marc Shiflett, and Johnny Yarbrough. Honorary: members of the “O, Yes” Choir.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Rome-Floyd Humane Society, 518 Broad Street, Rome, GA 30161.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.