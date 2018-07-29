Bettie Ann Barrett Chambers
Mrs. Bettie Ann Barrett Chambers, age 84, of Rome, passed away on Friday, July 27, 2018, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held today, Monday, July 30, 2018, at 2 p.m. at New Armuchee Baptist Church. The Rev. Dr. David Howard will officiate. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at New Armuchee Baptist Church today from 1pm until time for the service. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence of the daughter.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Rome-Floyd Humane Society, 518 Broad Street, Rome, Ga., 30161.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.