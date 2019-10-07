A Rome woman accused of stabbing another was in jail without bond Monday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Mary Jane Wright, 55, of 2018 N. Broad St. was arrested Sunday night in South Rome and charged with felony aggravated battery, felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Wright is accused of stabbing a 59-year-old woman during an altercation on Harper Avenue at Cherokee Street and kicking her several times.
Report: Clerk wouldn't open door for armed robber
Rome police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at Hi Tech Fuels that was foiled when the clerk refused to unlock the door.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
A man came to the convenience store at 1810 Redmond Circle just after 11 p.m. Friday and found the door locked. The clerk said he pulled an orange pistol with an orange tip out of a bag, pointed it at her and demanded she open the door. She refused.
Investigators are reviewing video that shows him tapping on the glass multiple times to get her attention, while pointing the gun, before he fled the scene. He was not wearing a mask.
He also may show up on video from earlier in the evening when he was in the store asking strange questions, the clerk said.