A 50-year-old Rome woman was arrested on a felony shoplifting charge Friday at the Walmart, 2510 Redmond Circle.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Louann Gigi Ingles was charged with theft by shoplifting after she paid $5 for one item, but actually had taken several items adding up to $1,207. 

She is being held on a $3,500 property bond. 

Rome woman charged with endangering a child

A 30-year-old Rome woman was arrested Friday, accused of having a child in her vehicle while driving under the influence of drugs. 

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Candice Nichole Franks was charged with felony endangering a child while driving under the influence of drugs, and driving under the influence of drugs. 

K.T. McKee, staff writer

Recommended for you