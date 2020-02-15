A 50-year-old Rome woman was arrested on a felony shoplifting charge Friday at the Walmart, 2510 Redmond Circle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Louann Gigi Ingles was charged with theft by shoplifting after she paid $5 for one item, but actually had taken several items adding up to $1,207.
She is being held on a $3,500 property bond.
Rome woman charged with endangering a child
A 30-year-old Rome woman was arrested Friday, accused of having a child in her vehicle while driving under the influence of drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Candice Nichole Franks was charged with felony endangering a child while driving under the influence of drugs, and driving under the influence of drugs.