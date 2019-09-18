A Rome woman was arrested late Tuesday evening, accused of stabbing her cousin.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lakisha Montera Watkins, 38, 260A Old Summerville Rd., stabbed her cousin - who was also her roommate - multiple times with a knife.
Watkins is charged with felonies aggravated battery and aggravated assault, both under the Family Violence Act, as well as possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. She is also charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats.
Report: Rome man kicked and choked girlfriend
A Rome was arrested Tuesday, accused of seriously injuring his girlfriend.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Seals Trapp, 31, 1267B Radio Springs Rd., "maliciously caused bodily harm" to his girlfriend on Sept. 11, pushing her to the floor causing her to strike her head which led to a severe brain bleed. He also choked her and kicked and stuck her with his knee, then confined her against her will in the home.
Trapp was being held without bond Wednesday afternoon, charged with felonies aggravated battery, aggravated assault and false imprisonment. He is also charged with misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act.
Rome man facing drug charges
A Rome man is facing drug charges after a Tuesday night arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Douglas Warren Shaw, 60, of 422 Shorter Ave, Apt. 2, was found in possession of syringes and a suspected controlled substance, then tried to flush the items down the toilet at an 856 Old Dalton Road address back on May 11.
Shaw is charged with felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor possession of a drug related object. He is also facing a felony fugitive from justice charge, having active warrants from another state. He remained in jail without bond Wednesday afternoon.