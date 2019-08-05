A Rome teen found with marijuana in his pocket was in jail Monday morning pending a $10,100 bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Yovani Robe Lucas-Ramirez, 18, of 210 Wilkerson Road SW, was stopped Sunday afternoon on Kirton Street at Texas Avenue. Police found less than an ounce of marijuana in one of his pockets and a digital scale and supply of small bags in another pocket.
Lucas-Ramierez is charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Waco woman charged with assault in West Rome
Bond was set at $3,500 for a Waco, Georgia, woman arrested Monday morning on an assault charge.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Sharon Nell Kelley, 68, of 1370 Buncombe-Waco Road in Waco, was arrested early Monday at a West Rome home and charged with felony aggravated assault.