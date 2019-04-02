LIL’ GUNNERS SPRING PRESCHOOL SOCCER — Lil’ Gunners Spring Preschool Soccer classes will meet at Grizzard Park on Thursdays from 5 to 5:35 p.m. with a maximum of 15 participants per class. Session 2 dates are April 11, 18, 25 and May 2. Cost is $25 for YMCA members and $40 for non-members.
YOUTH HOME RUN DERBY — Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation will host a free Major League Baseball Jr. Home Run Derby for area youth April 17 at 6 p.m. at Alto Park Recreation Center, 1014 Burnett Ferry Road. Boys and girls will be divided into 12U and 14U divisions and will have the chance to advance through three levels of competition. Winners from both age divisions will advance to the regional level. All participants must bring a copy of their birth certificate and have their parent or guardian fill out a registration and waiver form prior to the start of the competition. For more information contact Adam Mull at mulla@floydcountyga.org.
BERRY SUMMER SOCCER CAMPS — Berry College will again host soccer day camps this summer. A camp for boys and girls ages 6-13 will be June 17-21, while a camp for boys and girls ages 8-13 will be July 22-26. Camp is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day with free early drop off and late pick up available. The cost is $230 with campers receiving lunch each day, a T-shirt and a ball, while finishing each day in the Berry College swimming pool. For more information contact Richard Vardy at rvardy@berry.edu or visit www.mountberrysoccer.com.