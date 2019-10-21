HALL OF FAME GOLF TOURNAMENT — The 2019 Willard Nixon Hall of Fame Golf Tournament will be Oct. 25 at Stonebridge Golf Course. The event, which raises money to benefit the Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame’s John Pinson Outstanding Student Athlete Scholarship Program, is a four-man scramble. Check in is at 11:30 a.m. and shotgun start at 1 p.m. Teams can register for $300, which includes lunch, greens fee and carts. Hole sponsorships are still available and mulligans may be purchased at the event. For more information or to register contact Vivian Richmier at richemierv@floydcountyga.org
TENNIS LESSONS — The Coosa Valley Tennis Association is sponsoring tennis lessons for apprentice level and adult beginner level players beginning Oct. 28. Classes are every Monday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Etowah Park tennis courts. The six-week long course is $50 per person and includes a racket, United States Tennis Association membership and league fee. There is a $10 discount for employees of a CVTA wellness partner. For more information and to register contact Jaleel Riaz at 706-506-7506.
CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT — The Floyd County Police Department will host its 10th annual charity golf tournament Nov. 1 at Stonebridge Golf Club. The four-person scramble begins at 9 a.m. Hole sponsorships are available for $100, while team sponsorships are $400. Proceeds benefit Elevation House, a local nonprofit providing advocacy and support for those with mental illness. For more information and to register contact St. Chris Fincher at 706-235-7766 or fincherc@floydcountyga.org.
