A pair of Rome residents are facing felony theft and other charges after police say they took a trailer and riding lawnmower valued at $4,200 from a Cave Spring property.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jala Deonna Harvell, of 131 Dodd Blvd. SE, Apt. B-7, and Adrian Jamar Daniels, of 106 Hardy Ave. SW, are each charged with felony criminal attempt to commit theft by taking, felony theft by taking, misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement and misdemeanor criminal trespass.
They entered a property without permission early Thursday morning and took a 2004 Elite utility trailer, valued at $1,200, as well as a riding Snapper lawnmower, valued at $3,000.
When ordered to stop by police, Harvell fled from law enforcement. She also was charged with reckless driving, felony fleeing or attempting to elude and driving without a license.
Harvell and Daniels were being held without bond Thursday night.
Warrant: Rome man stole Ditch Witch, 4-wheeler
A 30-year-old Rome man is accused of entering a rural Floyd County property and taking several pieces of equipment including a $1,200 four-wheeler.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Henry Gann, of 33 McHenry Drive, was charged Wednesday with felony theft by taking, misdemeanor theft by taking and misdemeanor criminal trespass.
He caused $400 worth of damage to a fence in the Dec. 12 incident before taking a 2007 Polaris four-wheeler, a Ditch Witch trench machine worth $500 and an air compressor worth $200.
Gann then attempted to sell the stolen property to another individual by sending photos of the items. He was being held on a $5,700 property bond Thursday night.
Florida woman facing identity fraud, forgery charges
A 37-year-old Florida woman is accused of entering a vehicle off Kingston Highway, taking a wallet and using stolen checks to withdraw $5,000 out of the owner's Suntrust bank account.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Sarah Christine Cleary, of 7777 Terrace Road, Lanrana, Florida, is charged with two counts of felony identity fraud, felony forgery, felony theft by taking and felony theft by deception.
She was picked up on a warrant Wednesday and is being held without bond.
Rome woman held on felony drug charges
A 35-year-old Rome woman was in jail Thursday night on a felony drug-possession charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amanda Grace Winn, of 1503 Calhoun Ave., is charged with felony purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of controlled substances or marijuana.
She's also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects and misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana after her arrest at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday.
Winn's bond is set at $5,700.
Rome man facing 2 felony meth charges from August incident
A 54-year-old Rome man is accused of selling a quantity of methamphetamine to a cooperating witness Aug. 29 on Olmstead Street.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Curtis Albert Chambers, of 317 E. First Ave., is charged with felony possession of meth and felony possession of meth with intent to distribute.
He was being held without bond Thursday night.
Summerville man charged with meth possession, obstruction
A 41-year-old Summerville man is accused of possessing meth after running from officers and resisting arrest during the serving of a warrant.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeremy Lee Headrick, of 1643 Ben Mosley Drive, is charged with felony methamphetamine possession, felony possession of dangerous drugs and two misdemeanor counts of obstruction.
Headrick was found with meth and several unknown pills Wednesday after trying to flee officers serving a warrant. He's being held for the Chattooga County Sheriff's Office on unspecified charges.
K.T. McKee, staff writer
Report: Student brings knife to Rome High School
A Rome teen accused of bringing a knife to school was being held without bond Thursday night at the Floyd County Jail.
According to Floyd County Jail report:
Mekalaaliyah Mequonneashun Johnson, 17, address not listed, brought a knife to Rome High School and threatened another student. Johnson showed the student a picture of the knife and threatened him to "catch him slippin'."
Johnson is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts and carrying a weapon within a school safety zone.