Area residents and their families fought the rainy morning weather on Saturday with good company and hot fluffy pancakes.
The Rome Noon Optimist Club hosted their 59th annual pancake breakfast Saturday morning.
Walking into the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill, people were hit with the sweet smell of pancakes, sausage, maple syrup and fresh coffee. Volunteers bustled through the dining room and steam filled cooking room, making sure everyone had a plate and tables were getting cleaned up.
"We've been going for almost thirty years, since I was a kid, and now I have my son here." Amy Dees said.
Those who attended the event also got the chance to enter a raffle for a Bobby Wood custom made stool.
According to Noon Optimist Club president elect Mark Swanson, the fundraiser brings about 1,500-2,000 people every year. Folks have the option of dining in, drive thru or carry out.
"This is our only fundraiser of the year so we pull out all the stops." Swanson said.
The club's goal for this year is $47,000.
The Rome Noon Optimist Club are known for their various youth projects throughout Rome, such as their oratorical competition, where local students can get the chance to compete in public speaking at the state level and win scholarship money. Last year, the Optimist Club helped an Armuchee High School student win $7,500 in scholarship money at a regional competition.
The club funds youth recognition programs and a dozen local initiatives including Grands Who Care, The Foundation Camp, Summit Quest, Cops for Kids and the Vacation Reading Program at Sara Hightower Library.
The club doesn't only work with local youth but also hosts two banquets honoring first responders and local law enforcement.