Two Rome men were arrested Thursday night in two separate instances after police say they had drugs on their person.
According to Floyd County jail records:
Christopher Lloyd Rhoten, 29, of 52 Drummond Drive, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine after it was found in his pocket while he was on Maple Road.
Terry Lee Smith Jr., 38, of 12 Excelsior St., had a bag of methamphetamine in a cigarette box and is also being charged with felony possession of the drug.
Report: Lindale woman had meth during traffic stopA Lindale woman is charged with methamphetamine possession after a traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Dana Marie Wise, 38, 102 Hooper Ave., was found driving on a suspended license and found to be in possession of drugs when she was pulled over.
Wise is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor driving without a seat belt and driving on a suspended license.
Man faces additional burglary charges
A Lindale man who was arrested on Sunday for giving a false name to police is also being charged with reportedly taking things from a carport on July 18 on Mount Alto Road.
According to Floyd County jail records:
Nicholas Lee Davidson, 35, of 3023 Maple Road, took a pressure washer and Ryobi batteries. When stopped by law enforcement Davidson gave them a false name.
Davidson is charged with felony first degree burglary, misdemeanor theft by taking and giving false information to law enforcement. He was originally charged with felony giving a false statement in writing, four counts of misdemeanor giving a false name and date of birth and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Woman charged with taking U-Haul truck
A Buchanan woman reportedly rented a truck in Florida and never returned it.
According to Floyd County jail records:
Melissa Paige Hardegree, 33, of 7463 Highway 27, Buchanan, rented a GMC pickup from a U-Haul facility in Pensacola, Florida, in 2016 and never returned it.
Hardegree is charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle.
John Popham, staff writer