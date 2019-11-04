Four Rome men are charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and the possession and use of drug-related objects.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jarius Young, 19, and Ahzontaye Young, 21, of Maplewood Square, along with Bryson Moon, 21 of 1505 Gordon St., and Devon Young, 19, of 412 Calhoun Ave. are all charged with intention to distribute as well as possession and use of drug related objects. They were arrested Sunday afternoon after a search warrant was executed at the Calhoun Avenue address.
The Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force found several marijuana grinders, digital scales, baggies and a glass smoking device on the property. Marijuana was also found in the bathtub and toilet.
The Youngs were also charged with evidence tampering, specifically Devon Young tampering with evidence found in the toilet. Moon was also charged with probation violation.
Olivia Morley, staff writer
Offender damages body camera during scuffle with officer
A Rome man faces a felony charge of interfering with government property following the investigation into an Oct. 1 incident in West Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Codie Lee Moore,34, listed as homeless, resisted Rome Police officers at a location on East Woodbine Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. A warrant for Moore’s arrest alleges that he caused damage to the body camera of police officer Greg Brummit during the scuffle with both Brummitt and city police patrolman John Hunter.
Moore also faces two misdemeanor counts of willful obstruction of officers, one count of disorderly conduct and a seat belt violation.
Doug Walker, associate editor