Rome police have issued arrest warrants for a Rome man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday in the area of 110 E. 15th St.
Henry Dejuan Ferrell, 37, is charged with aggravated assault in the incident that sent a woman to Floyd Medical Center with a bullet wound in her shoulder.
Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said the injury is not life-threatening.
According to Burnett, the woman was found on Maple Avenue, a short distance away from the scene of the shooting. Investigators were called in and witnesses identified the shooter as Ferrell.
Scanner traffic indicated the incident was related to a domestic issue. The woman was walking down the street when shots rang out and she was hit in the shoulder. She sought help at a nearby house on Maple.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111 or 911.
Silver Creek man facing meth trafficking charge
A Silver Creek man was in jail without bond on numerous drug charges Thursday after the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force executed a search warrant at his home.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Donovan Sartin, 47, of 95 Nelson St. in Silver Creek, had over an ounce of methamphetamine in his home, along with numerous glass pipes containing meth residue, several digital scales, marijuana and a marijuana grinder.
Sartin is charged with the felonies meth possession, possession of meth with intent to distribute, meth trafficking, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of tools to commit a crime and probation violation.
He's also charged with the misdemeanors possession of marijuana and drug-related objects.
Report: Woman put fraudulent funds on jail account
A Floyd County woman accused of identification fraud was in jail without bond Thursday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Cheyenne Autum Manchala, 24, of 514 Burnett Ferry Road, Lot 12, used someone else's bank card to make six purchases totaling $201.38.
She was heard on a jail phone call saying, "I got you something good coming Friday." The first funds used from the card were placed on a jail inmate's ATM account on Feb. 1.
Manchala is charged with felony identification fraud and financial transaction card fraud.
Diane Wagner, staff writer
Silver Creek man held on meth-related charges
A 53-year-old Silver Creek man was charged with two felony charges and one misdemeanor charge related to meth use early Thursday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Ronald Ambrose Paul, of 223 Ellis Road, was charged in his home at 2:26 a.m. with felony possession of meth, felony possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects after police found him with three blue straws, two glass smoking pipes and a spoon — all with suspected methamphetamine residue on them.
Paul was released on a blanket property bond of $3,500.