A 46-year-old Rome man turned himself into Rome police Saturday after a warrant had been issued for domestic violence charges from Aug. 23.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ronald Jermaine Fletcher, of 525 W. 13th St. NE, Apt. 806, was charged with felony false imprisonment after he physically held down a woman against her will, causing bruising, on the evening of Aug. 23 on Brookwood Avenue.
Fletcher also was charged with misdemeanor battery and cruelty to children in the third degree after also striking the woman with a closed fist, causing her lip to bruise, while his 3-year-old daughter was present.
He was held on a blanket property bond of $5,700.
Rome man charged with felony stalking
A 20-year-old Rome man was charged with felony aggravated stalking Saturday for not keeping his distance from a complainant.
Jordan Travon Calderon, of 45 Doncaster Drive, had gotten in a verbal dispute with a woman he'd been ordered to stay away from per a conditional bond.