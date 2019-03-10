A Rome man was recovering in the hospital from a stab wound Sunday as police tracked down the suspected assailant.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Officers called to a home shortly after midnight found a man with blood soaking the lower right leg of his jeans and a cut on his head. He said he had been at a house with friends when a man named George began to stab him.
The victim said George was a bodyguard for another man he was in an ongoing dispute with but he did not know his last name. Police talked with people in the area and came up with a potential name.
A six-man photo line-up was taken to the hospital where the victim identified the man police suspected as his attacker. Officers are seeking a warrant for aggravated assault.
2 jailed on meth charges after traffic stop
Two local men accused of having glass pipes containing methamphetamine residue were in jail Sunday night with no bonds set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Gary Lynn Beard, 59, of 4 Conns Lake in Lindale, was driving erratically in the 900 block of Old Cedartown Road Saturday night. Police found the meth pipes in the car when they stopped him.
Beard and his passenger, Ben Adam Costlow, 55, listed as homeless, were each charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects. Beard was additionally charged with failure to maintain a lane.
Rome woman charged with intent to distribute meth
A Rome woman was in jail on felony drug charges Sunday with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Summer Dae Hamilton, 28, of 10 Kirton St., was arrested at around 11 p.m. Saturday on Martha Berry Highway at John Davenport Drive. A Georgia State Patrol trooper found her with a plastic bag of methamphetamine and digital scales with meth residue.
Hamilton is charged with felony meth possession, felony intent to distribute meth, misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects and a felony probation violation.
Warrant: Inmate had tobacco, cell phone in prison
A Decatur man who reportedly had contraband while serving time in the Floyd County Prison was in jail Sunday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
John Henry Glass, 37, of 1609 Line St. in Decatur, was on a prison work detail at Shag Williams Park in Shannon on Oct. 2, 2017, when he was found with three packs of cigarettes and a Verizon LG cellphone.
He had reportedly asked a person outside the prison to provide him with cigarettes.
Glass was brought Saturday from Wheeler State Correctional Facility in Alamo to face felony charges of inmate possessing prohibited items and criminal solicitation.