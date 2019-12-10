A Rome man remained in jail without bond Tuesday afternoon following an altercation at the Economy Inn.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stephen Lamar Johnson, 32, of 1803 Martha Berry Blvd., Room 111, grabbed a woman around the neck leaving marks. Officers also saw signs of strikes to the cheek and ear of the woman.
Johnson is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple battery.
Police: Rome man had meth, glass pipe
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Tuesday afternoon on drug charges.
According to to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Lamar Strickland Jr., 21, of 20 Timberlane Terrace, was arrested on Callier Springs Rd. after he was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe.
Strickland is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.