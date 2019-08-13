A Rome man was arrested Monday and charged with felony aggravated assault and rape.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Vincente Gonzalez-Guarcas, 33, of 2413 Maple Road, is being held without bond on the felony charges, as well as a misdemeanor sexual battery charge. 

Four AC units stolen from medical facility

Staff at Rome Internal Medicine reported four air conditioning units worth a total of $20,000 have been stolen at their facility on Three Rivers Drive recently.

According to Rome police reports:

Rome police are studying security tape from Heritage GMC Dealership near the medical office which captures images of a flatbed truck pulling a trailer backing into the lot to steal the equipment. 

This occurred sometime between 2 p.m. on Aug. 9 and 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 12. 

K.T. McKee, staff writer