A Rome man was arrested Monday and charged with felony aggravated assault and rape.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Vincente Gonzalez-Guarcas, 33, of 2413 Maple Road, is being held without bond on the felony charges, as well as a misdemeanor sexual battery charge.
Four AC units stolen from medical facility
Staff at Rome Internal Medicine reported four air conditioning units worth a total of $20,000 have been stolen at their facility on Three Rivers Drive recently.
According to Rome police reports:
Rome police are studying security tape from Heritage GMC Dealership near the medical office which captures images of a flatbed truck pulling a trailer backing into the lot to steal the equipment.
This occurred sometime between 2 p.m. on Aug. 9 and 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 12.