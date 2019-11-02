A Rome man is facing multiple charges after his arrest Friday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Patrick Maurice Remebhir, of 15 Davis St. NE, was charged Friday with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of drug related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, two counts of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, and one count of failure to appear.
Salem Drive resident charged with meth possession, assault
A 50-year-old Rome man was being held without bond after execution of a felony warrant for aggravated assault led to the discovery of drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Edward Cox, of 169 Salem Drive, was charged with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and parole violation Friday.
Rome man held without bond for meth charge
A 59-year-old Rome man was being held without bond Saturday on a drug charge and failure to appear.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Johnny Wesley Highfield, of 7 Kennemore Road SW, was charged Friday with possession of meth, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and felony failure to appear.
Various drug charges land Rome man in jail
A 27-year-old Rome man stopped for traffic violations is being held on a $5,700 property bond for drug possession and other charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Frederick Undreau Woods Jr., of 525 W. 13th St., was charged Friday with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana, headlight requirement, driving without insurance and open container when he was stopped at East Third Street and East Sixth Avenue.
Meth charge leads to Rome man being held without bond
A 56-year-old Rome man was being held without bond Saturday on drug-related charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Paul Elliott Daniel, of 1201 Martha Berry Blvd., Room 105, was charged Friday with possession of meth, possession and use of drug related objects and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Atlanta man released after possession charge
A 24-year-old Atlanta man was charged with drug possession Saturday, but released shortly thereafter.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kevin Andrew Bourne, of 8301 Saint Clair Drive NE, was charged with giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, drugs not in original container and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.