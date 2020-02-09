A Rome man is charged with felony aggravated assault after reportedly trying to hit another person with his car.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rodney Shane McClarity, 38, of 301 Burt Road, tried to back over another person at his home Saturday afternoon.
He remained in jail Sunday without bond.
Police: Woman had THC oil and marijuana
A Rome woman bonded out of jail Sunday after being charged with felony THC oil possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Delaney Rhinehart, 25, of 2 Wellington Way, was pulled over by Rome police Saturday night on Turner McCall Boulevard for failure to stop at a traffic light. The officer discovered Rhinehart had suspected THC oil and less than one ounce of marijuana, as well as a grinder.
Rhinehart is also charged with misdemeanor failure to stop at traffic control device and possession of drug-related objects.