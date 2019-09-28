A 41-year-old Rome man was charged with felony terroristic threats and acts and felony aggravated stalking Friday and is being held without bond in Floyd County Jail.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jose Israel Sierra, of 20 Bollen Court SW, committed the offense of terroristic threats Thursday when he threatened to kill the complainant while talking on the phone with the couple’s daughter. The threat was heard by the daughter.
Sierra also committed the offense of aggravated stalking when he violated conditions of his pretrial release by contacting the complainant by email and by phone.
Rome man charged with felony drug possession
A 28-year-old Rome man was charged with possession of meth and a lesser charge of possession of drug-related objects when he was contacted by law enforcement on the 1900 block of Dean Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Travis Ladale Vaughn, of 1901 Dean Ave. SE, was found to be in possession of a clear glass smoking pipe. He told police the pipe contained meth and that he used the pipe to smoke meth.
He was being held without bond Saturday evening.
Rome woman charged with threatening to kill someone
A 22-year-old Rome woman was charged with felony terroristic threats and acts at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amber Nicola Brannon, of 214 Stonewall St. NE, threatened the complainant by writing “I’m about to stab u” and “I’m about to kill u” at her residence.
Brannon was released from jail by Saturday evening.
K.T. McKee, staff writer