A Rome man remained in jail Saturday afternoon with a blanket bond of $27,700 on gun and drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeffrey Thomas Bagley, 40, of 15 Nature Walk, sold heroin to a cooperating witness on Feb. 2.
On Friday, members of the Rome Floyd Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Bagley’s home and found a 9 mm handgun, along with a quantity of heroin, baggies, digital scale and burnt aluminum foil pieces. He also had a small amount of marijuana.
Bagley is charged with felony firearm possession during commitment of a crime, possession of Schedule I drugs, possession with intent to sell or distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He’s also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.
Olivia Morley, staff writer