A Rome man facing drug and driving charges was in jail Sunday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Isaac Lamar Chaney, 38, of 503 Branham Ave., was driving erratically and had crossed the center line when police stopped him just after 3 a.m. Sunday on Martha Berry Boulevard at Oakwood Street.
He had cocaine in his pocket and was wanted on a warrant charging him with theft by taking a woman's silver jewelry valued at $300 on Aug. 29 in the booking room of the jail.
Chaney is additionally charged with felony possession of cocaine and the misdemeanors DUI, driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain a lane and improper lane change. He's also being held on two probation violations.