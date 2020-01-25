A Rome man with active warrants remained behind bars Saturday without bond following a traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jamal Tyrone Harper, 32, of 303 Camp St., was pulled over for not wearing his seat belt. He gave a false name to police and was also found to be in possession of synthetic marijuana.
Police then found multiple warrants for his arrest for previous incidents regarding child cruelty and aggravated stalking. Jail reports show that he had a temporary protective order to stay at least 300 yards from a victim and her children. The TPO also protects the victim from all contacts with Harper. The TPO has been in place since May.
He violated the protective order when he sent the victim threatening text messages on January 18 stating that he would kill her. On Jan. 16, Harper made physical contact with the victim. He was charged with cruelty to children in the second degree and two counts of aggravated stalking.
Report: Lindale teen punched 11-year-old
A Lindale teen was released on bond after allegedly striking an 11-year-old in the forehead.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Tristen Cole White, 18, of 5628 Cedartown Highway, was charged with cruelty to children after he hit an 11-year-old in the forehead. White was wearing his high school class ring when this happened, causing a cut on the child's forehead.
The child suffered from a concussion and required two to three medical stitches at an emergency room.
White was released from jail Saturday morning.
Three charged with meth possession
Three individuals remained in jail Saturday without bond following drug related arrests at a Burnett Ferry Road address.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Tyler Spears, 22, and Jacqueline Diane O'Leary, both of 215 Burnett Ferry St., and Marvin Jerome Burns, of 1303 Alexis Road in Center, AL, were arrested during the execution of a search warrant.
All are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Spears and O'Leary are charged with probation violations as well as drugs not in the original container. Burns is additionally charged with possession of marijuana.
Police: Rome man had meth at Economy Inn
A 32-year-old Rome man has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and the use of drug related objects.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Floyd Simpson of 1377 Bells Ferry Road was arrested on Friday after he was found using meth through a glass smoking device at Economy Inn, 1803 Martha Berry Blvd.
He remained in the Floyd County Jail on a $5700 bond.