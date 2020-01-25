A Rome man with active warrants remained behind bars Saturday without bond following a traffic stop on Martha Berry Blvd.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jamal Tyrone Harper, 32, of 303 Camp St., was pulled over for not wearing his seat belt. He gave a false name to police and was also found to be in possession of synthetic marijuana.
Police then found multiple warrants for his arrest for previous incidents regarding child cruelty and aggravated stalking. Jail reports show that he had a temporary protective order to stay at least 300 yards from a victim and her children. The TPO also protects the victim from all contacts with Harper. The TPO has been in place since May.
He violated the protective order when he sent the victim threatening text messages on January 18 stating that he would kill her. On Jan. 16, Harper made physical contact with the victim. He was charged with cruelty to children in the second degree and two counts of aggravated stalking.