A Rome man who refused to identify himself for police early Saturday morning tried to run from the officer but was caught and found to be carrying several different drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cedric Orin Mills, 60, of 10 Conasauga Place, was arrested by Rome Police between 5:30 and 6 a.m. Saturday. The officer found glass smoking devices with both meth and cocaine residue, along with a quantity of marijuana on Mills.
He was charged with felonies for possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, drugs not in an original container and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Two charged with possession of methamphetamine
A Floyd County Sheriff's deputy arrested two men on drug charges after stopping a vehicle on Martha Berry Boulevard late Friday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeffrey Wayne Hammond, 28, of 5090 County Road 16, Centre, Alabama, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of drug-related objects and driving without insurance.
Courtney C. McDearmont, 37, of 825 S. Broad St. was also charged with felony possession of meth and two misdemeanors for possession of drug-related objects.
The officer said both men had equal access to a couple of glass smoking devices with a large amount of meth residue that were found inside the vehicle Hammond was driving.
Woman charged with aggravated assault, theft
A domestic dispute that occurred Friday afternoon landed a Rome woman in jail on multiple felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Teira Reynolds, 21, of 131 Dodd Blvd., was charged with felonies for theft by taking and aggravated assault along with misdemeanors for reckless conduct, battery and criminal damage to property.
Reynolds is accused of slugging a man with a her fist and then attempting to run over him in an automobile. She ended up striking a parked vehicle in a lot off Dodd Boulevard causing damage to both vehicles.
Aragon man charged with aggravated assault
An Aragon man is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond following his arrest on multiple charges Friday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Shane Swift, 37, of 34 Walnut St., Aragon, was charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and battery after beating and choking a woman while restraining her from seeking help.