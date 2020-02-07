A 31-year-old Rome man is accused of operating a vehicle with two minors inside while under the influence of suspected meth and nearly hitting a police vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Cameron Humphrey, of 14 S. Heathrow Drive, was charged Thursday with felony aggravated stalking, felony possession of meth, two counts of endangering a child by DUI, one count of driving under the influence of drugs, possession and use of drug related objects and driving while license suspended.
He violated a conditional bond by harassing the complainant in the presence of a minor during an argument at her home. He was stopped at the corner of Wilkerson Road and Williamson Street by police after failing to maintain his lane, almost impacting a police vehicle. He had two children with him.
He was found with a syringe with liquid inside that was suspected to be meth.
He was being held without bond Friday.
Misdemeanor trespass charge turns into felony animal cruelty offense
A 23-year-old Rome man is accused of abusing a dog during a domestic incident Thursday afternoon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Colby Hudgins, of 704 Old Dalton Road, is charged with felony cruelty to animals and misdemeanor criminal trespass under the Family Violence Act after he picked up the complainant's dog and slammed it to the ground. He also caused damage to a dresser valued at $300.
He was being held without bond Friday.
Aragon man accused of trying to kill brother, obstructing EMS personnel
A 28-year-old Aragon man is accused of causing serious injury to his brother during a domestic incident, then obstructing emergency responders by pushing by them before jumping out of the ambulance.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeffery James Lovingood, of 4948 Collard Valley Road, struck his brother with an weapon on the arm "with intent to murder."
After jumping out of the ambulance, he was commanded to stop by police officers as he continued to flee while under arrest.
He is charged Thursday with felony aggravated battery-family violence act, aggravated assault-family violence act, two counts of misdemeanor obstructing emergency medical technician and one count of misdemeanor obstructing law enforcement.
He was being held without bond Friday.
Rome man charged with felony meth possession
A 24-year-old Rome man faces felony meth possession and a misdemeanor drug charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Marquez Jayquione Jones, of 1318 Martha Berry Blvd, Room 217, told police "it's meth inside those glasses" after police found him with two broken glass pipes containing white crystal residue Thursday at 7:52 p.m. on the 1200 block of Martha Berry Boulevard NE.
He is also charged with possession and use of drug related objects and felony probation violation and held without bond.