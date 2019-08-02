A Rome man is charged with felony theft by taking for stealing over $30,000 worth of equipment from a location in Coosa.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jammi Randal Clifton, 38, of 8305 Alabama Highway, was arrested Thursday on a warrant alleging that he took more than $30,000 worth of brass fittings, radiators, electric motors, transmissions, scaffolding and other items from a location in the 8300 block of the Alabama Highway on March 4.
Altercation results in felony assault arrest
A domestic altercation at a location on Lynn Drive in Rome Thursday has resulted in a felony aggravated assault charge against a Rome man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Derek Hunter Parr Sr., 26, of 32 Lynn Drive, was arrested by sheriff's deputies Thursday morning after he became aggressive against a woman, putting her in fear of her physical safety.
Parr is charged with felony aggravated assault as well as theft by taking, simple assault and obstruction of officers after he tried to run from the scene.
Bicyclist charged with possession of meth
A Polk County man observed riding his bike on Martha Berry Boulevard near West 11th Street shortly after 1 a.m. Friday managed to avoid being struck by traffic but was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Anthony Dean Burge Sr., 57, of 153 Blue Hole Road, Rockmart, gave police at least three different names after he was stopped.
A search of his belongings, which included clothing items stolen from a local drug store, turned up two cans of beer, a fifth of vodka and a two pipes with suspected meth residue.
In addition to the felony possession of meth, Burge faces a felony probation violation. Other charges include misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, possession of drug-related objects, multiple counts of giving police a false name, address and date of birth, public drunk and equipment violations related to his bike.
Rome man charged with aggravated stalking
An altercation last month at a home in the West Rome area has resulted in a felony aggravated stalking charge against a Rome man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Brian Turnipseed, 28, of 4650 Alabama Highway, is charged with felony aggravated stalking and misdemeanor simple assault for an incident on July 24.
He is alleged to have shoved a pregnant woman against the wall of the residence. The incident occurred while Turnipseed was free on a bond under the condition that he not have any violent contact with the victim.
Doug Walker, associate editor
Pair arrested on Burnett Ferry
A Rome man and woman were arrested Friday morning at 824 Burnett Ferry Road and are now facing felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nicole Lynn Hill, 36, of 819 Burnett Ferry Road, had marijuana seeds and plants in containers on her person. She also gave a false name to law enforcement and had several drug-related objects in her bag.
Hill is charged with two counts of felony marijuana possession, misdemeanor giving false name to law enforcement and possession of drug related objects.
James Robert Duke, 36, of 27 Hill Drive, was found in the unoccupied residence. He is charged with felony burglary.