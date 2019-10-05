A 31-year-old Rome man was charged with eight counts of theft in a case accusing him of taking nearly $800 from the parents of T-ball players for uniforms and other items and failing to deliver those items.
According the Floyd County Jail reports:
Corey Lee McDuffie, of 831 Burnett Ferry Road, accepted $799 from parents for uniforms, adult T-shirts, a team party and other items in March.
“The accused failed to provide any of the items to the victims and cannot provide the money or receipts for whom he claims he paid to produce the merchandise,” the report stated. “The accused knowingly converted the funds for his own use, in violation of the agreement.”
He was arrested Friday, but was released from jail by Saturday evening.
Woman charged with spending $1,000 on 73-year-old’s card
A 22-year-old Rome woman was charged with financial transaction fraud, felony exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons and residents, and felony identity fraud involving a 73-year-old person.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Taylor Daisy Pearson, of 2710 Big Texas Valley Road, used a financial transaction card belonging to an elder person to make three purchases totaling $1,008.44.
“The accused did commit these offenses against a victim who is 73 years of age and willingly and knowingly committed these crimes, which caused undue mental anguish to the victim,” the report stated.
She was being held on a $5,700 blanket property bond.
Cave Spring woman charged with 2 drug-related felonies
A 50-year-old Cave Spring woman was charged with cocaine possession and possession of a Schedule 4 controlled substance, along with misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane and drugs not in original container.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kellie Davis McGinty, of 1226 Davis Road, was unable to stay in her lane on Lyons Bridge Road Friday night at about 11:15 p.m. When she was pulled over, she was thought to be under the influence of drugs.
“Accused was found to be in possession of white rock-like substance, suspected of being crack cocaine,” the report said. “Accused was also in possession of two pills which were not in the original container, which is thought to be a Schedule 4 narcotic.”
She was being held on a $5,700 blanket property bond.
Rome man charged with felony property damageA 27-year-old Rome man was charged with criminal damage to private property and misdemeanor battery after allegedly causing more than $1,800 worth damage after a domestic incident that occurred Sept. 22.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Arnold Hasko, of 40 Trillium Trail, “did commit the above listed offense when he did intentionally damage the victim’s property, without the victim’s consent,” the report stated. “The accused acknowledged the damage through communications with the victim’s girlfriend and what would be the accused’s ex-girlfriend.”
Hasko reportedly said to his ex-girlfriend, “You can replace it since you invited him here.”
By Saturday night, Hasko had been released from jail on bond.
K.T. McKee, staff writer