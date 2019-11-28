A 42-year-old Rome man is being held without bond after being charged with felony pornography for an alleged discovery involving a young girl in December of 2018.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ernesto Marrouquin Rodrigues, of 103 Rogers Road NW, Apt. B, had a short explicit video of a pre-teen girl. The accused then proceeded to send the video via Facebook messenger to another subject, the report said.
He was taken into custody Thursday.
Rome couple held without bond for allegedly stealing from man's elderly father
A Rome couple is charged with felony exploitation of the elderly and three misdemeanors stemming from an October incident.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Aaron Brent Barnes, 34, and Christina Ilene Barnes, 32, both of 125 Burr Drive, gained possession of checks belonging to his parents and wrote six checks to Aaron Barnes totaling $420, between Oct. 29 and Nov. 25 without the consent of his parents. His father is 65 and they signed the checks using his mother's name without her knowledge.
The couple also is charged with forgery in the 4th degree, identity fraud and theft by taking, as well as felony obstruction of an investigation.
They are being held without bond.
Rome man charged with stalking, assault, property damage
A 59-year-old Rome man is being held without bond for a domestic incident that reportedly occurred on November 13.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ricky Eugene Brownlow, of 67 Harold Drive, is charged with felony aggravated stalking, criminal damage to property in the first degree and misdemeanor simple assault after a temporary restraining order had been issued between him and the complainant.
Brownlow was booked into the jail Wednesday.
Rome woman held without bond on aggravated assault charge
A 19-year-old Rome woman was picked up in Jackson County, Mississippi, Wednesday on a warrant for involving assault, battery, cruelty to children and terroristic threats.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alianna Jessay Jennings, of 1349 Redmond Circle, is charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault as well as misdemeanor cruelty to children, two counts of battery in the third degree and terroristic threats and acts.
Rome woman held without bond for possession of meth
A 25-year-old Rome woman is being held without bond on two felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brittany Nicole Burrage, of 1201 Martha Berry Highway NW, Rm 116, is charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of meth.
Rome man charged with possession of meth, misdemeanors
A 49-year-old Rome man is being held without bond for several charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Clifford Jay Vaughn, of 404 N. Elm St. NW, is charged with felony possession of meth as well as misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects, driving while license suspended, felony probation violation and driving without insurance.
Cedartown woman held without bond for assault
A 43-year-old Cedartown woman is being held without bond after being booked into jail Thursday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Priscilla Hope Lewis, of 569 Tallapoosa Highway, was charged with felony felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault-family violence.