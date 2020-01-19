A Rome man was in jail without bond Sunday following his arrest on felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Oscar Bernard Lewis, 65, of 510 E 19th St Apt. 6, was arrested Saturday on Clover Street. Warrants state he sold quantities of methamphetamine to a "cooperating witness" in September and October of 2019.
Lewis is charged with two counts of felony possession of meth and two counts of intent to distribute meth. Bernard is also charged with two counts of felony sale of meth.
Police: Teen charged with felony after damaging local business
A Trion teenager charged with felony second-degree criminal damage to property remained in jail Sunday with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail report:
Taj Jacob Battles, 17, of 166 Penn St., Trion, was wrestling with another individual in a business Saturday night when he "recklessly" broke a pane of glass valued at $700.
Summerville man reportedly crossed state lines with an active warrant
A Summerville man was arrested on Avenue A on a felony fugitive from justice charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jerry Michael Luallen, 27, of 310 Knollwood Circle, Summerville, had an active warrant from Cherokee County, Alabama, when he crossed the state line into Georgia.
Luallen remained in jail Sunday with no bond and is on hold to be picked up by Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. The charges were not specified.