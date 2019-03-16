A Rome man has been jailed on Friday on felony charges of rape, aggravated sodomy and aggravated sexual battery.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Juan Francisco Ariza, 22, of 119 Friar Tuck Road, is accused of having forced carnal knowledge of a woman at his home on Jan. 20 around 3 a.m.
Cave Spring man charged with child molestation
Floyd County Police have charged a Cave Spring man with felony child molestation stemming from incidents that are alleged to have occurred from August of 2017 through August of 2018.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Daniel Adam Williams, 25, of 7232 Cave Spring Road, is alleged to have committed sexual acts in the presence of a victim under the age of 16 and instructed the victim to do the same thing.
Child molestation charges filed against Silver Creek man
A Floyd County man is charged with felony aggravated child molestation after an investigation into acts that are alleged to have occurred in January and or February.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Kenneth Conaway, 34, of 48 Woodberry Drive, Silver Creek, is accused of committing sexual acts against a victim under the age of 16, acts which purportedly caused physical injuries to the child.
Woman charged with possession of meth after wreck in parking lot
A Rome woman is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine following a motor vehicle wreck on Martha berry Boulevard.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tammy Ann Poole, 50, of 12 Excelsior St. in West Rome was a in wreck in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant around 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Police found a glass smoking device with meth residue in the glove box of her vehicle while searching for insurance paperwork. A second smoking device was recovered from an eyeglass case that was sitting on the front passenger seat of the vehicle.
Poole was also charged with misdemeanors for possession of drug related objects and DUI.
Rome couple facing burglary charges
A Rome couple has been charged with burglary and additional charges following an investigation by Rome Police.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
David Roy Weems, 38, and Stephanie Ann Weems, 37, both of 3020 Old Summerville Road, are charged with criminal damage to the property of a business and burglary in the second degree after causing more than $300,000 in damages to the property of Forterra Pipe and Precast, 223 John Davenport Drive.
Roy Weems is accused of cutting electrical wires and boxes, dismantling equipment and taking copper from the property, then transferring the stolen items to his wife, Stephanie Ann, for resale at a local scrap yard.
Roy Weems was also charged with possession of tools used to commit a burglary and obstruction of officers. Stephanie Weems was also charged with obstruction and theft by receiving stolen property.