A Rome man was arrested early Thursday morning, charged with kidnapping.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Hector Raul Hernandez Guerra, 23, of 613 Cedar Ave., forced a female victim into a vehicle against her will and drove away with her just before 5 a.m. on Mahogany Street.
Guerra is charged with felony kidnapping and was in jail Thursday without bond.
Report: Facebook Live video leads to re-arrest of convicted felon
A convicted felon was re-arrested Wednesday after police say he was seen in a Facebook Live video with a firearm.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/ warrants:
Tommy Michael Thornton, 32, of 63 Selman Road, violated his probation when he was seen by a police officer on a social media video in possession of a firearm in mid-May. This led to a new arrest warrant.
Thornton remained in jail Wednesday without bond, charged with felonies possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement. He is also charged with felony probation violation.
Report: Probationer had meth, glass pipe and scale
A Rome man on probation is now facing additional drug charges after probation officers say he skipped out on a drug screening.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/ warrants:
Bradley Kyle Bruce, 28, of 74 Heritage Way Drive, left the lobby of the probation office in late May after being instructed to wait so a drug screening could be performed. He was arrested at 2103 Shorter Ave. Wednesday afternoon and found in possession of an amount of methamphetamines, a glass pipe and a scale.
Bruce is charged with felony possession of meth, and misdemeanors possession of drug related objects. He is also charged with felony probation violation. Bruce remained in jail Thursday without bond.
Report: Rome man found with meth
Walking in the roadway early Thursday led to a felony drug charge for a Rome man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nolanda Lee Reed, 46, listed as homeless, was found walking in the roadway near Turner McCall Blvd. and Hicks Drive just before 2 a.m. A search led to the discovery of methamphetamines.
Reed is charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor pedestrian walking on roadway. He remained in jail Thursday afternoon without bond.
Report: Silver Creek woman had meth and a weapon
A Silver Creek woman was arrested Wednesday on drug and firearms charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brandy Alice Mathis, 37, of 4714 Rockmart Road, was arrested at 136 Shorter Ave. after police say she had methamphetamines and a weapon. She was released from jail on bond by early Thursday morning.
Report: Vehicle stolen from driveway while woman out of town
A Rome woman reported her vehicle stolen Wednesday from her driveway on Fair Street.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
A female victim called police when she found her 2007 Toyota Corolla missing from her home after returning from a week away visiting family.
The gray Corolla with Kentucky plates was still at the residence last Thursday, according to a friend who checked on the residence. When the victim returned this past Wednesday, however, the car was gone and there were drag marks in the gravel around where the vehicle was parked.