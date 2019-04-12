A Rome man is charged with felony kidnapping and strong-armed robbery in the wake of an incident that is alleged to have occurred in February.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brandon Montae Henderson, 26, of 105 E. 16th St., is accused of grabbing a woman along East 16th Street around 12:35 p.m. on the afternoon of Feb. 20 after she refused to get into a vehicle with him voluntarily.
Henderson is alleged to have taken two cellphones, car keys and a necklace from the victim. During the robbery he also supposedly punched another victim in the face and scratched her arm.
Henderson also faces misdemeanor counts of battery and simple battery.
Report: Man failed to supervise children
A Rome man faces several felony charges after falling asleep while he was supposed to be taking care of two small children, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shawn Sanders Owens, 50, of 1300 Chulio Road, could not be awakened by the children he was supposed to be watching. Police said he was under the influence of alcohol at the time. A neighbor saw the 3-year-old child playing dangerously close to the roadway.
Police also found a bag of undisclosed pills on Owens along with a Winchester rifle when he was taken into custody.
Owens is charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, four counts cruelty to children and misdemeanors for pills not in an original container and reckless conduct.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
A Rome man who was stopped on Maple Road faces a felony drug charge as a result of an undisclosed traffic violation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mark Anthoney Williamon, 47, of 203 Robin St., was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine after the Floyd County police patrol officer recovered a glass pipe with meth residue from the accused.
Man charged with aggravated stalking
A Rome man has been charged with felony aggravated stalking after going onto the property of a woman he had been ordered to have no contact with, reports stated.
According to jail reports:
Charles Vernor Reed, 48, of 205 Dodd Blvd., went to a residence on Goodview Court on March 15 in violation of a court order where a second protected party was also located.
Reed was returned to Rome Thursday from the Berrien County Jail in South Georgia to face the local charges.
No charges in wreck
that led to power outage
Floyd County Police have decided not to file any charges related to an early morning wreck Friday that led to a power outage in the Rosedale community.
According to Floyd County police reports:
A 53-year-old Coosa man was eastbound on Highway 156 in the area of Old Dalton Road in a truck pulling an empty log trailer. The trailer dipped off the pavement causing Miller to lose control momentarily and swerve off the shoulder around 7:20 a.m. Friday.
Sgt. Chris Fincher said the trailer impacted a mail box and road signs before hitting as utility pole and bringing down power lines. Fincher said that Miller continued for a short distance until he could turn the truck around and return to the scene.
Doug Walker, associate editor
Man charged with heroin and marijuana
A Rome man was arrested Friday and was reportedly found to have drugs and paraphernalia on his person at time of arrest.
According to jail reports:
Jonathan Zachary Jr., 34, of 312 E. 17th St., was found with heroin and marijuana at the time of arrest along with other drug-related items.
Zachary is charged with felony possession of heroin, possession of marijuana weighing more than an ounce, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
John Popham, staff writer