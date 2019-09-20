A Rome man is accused of providing assistance to a Tyler Aycock who allegedly fired shots at law enforcement officers attempting to serve arrest warrants on Aycock Tuesday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Wesley Craig, 43, of 6034 Martha Berry Blvd., is charged with felony hindering the apprehension of a criminal for allegedly hindering the apprehension of Jeffery Tyler Aycock late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning by providing Aycock with a cellphone, transportation and lodging.
Aycock is wanted by authorities who say he fired shots at officers trying to serve probation warrants on him at a home on Sam Harris Road on Tuesday night.
Aycock escaped the home in a white 2002 GMC Suburban and is considered armed and dangerous.
Man charged with possession of cocaine
A Rome man faces a felony drug charge after a routine traffic stop on Ga. 293.
According to jail reports:
Orlando James McConnell, 59, of 106 Friar Tuck Road, was behind the wheel of a vehicle stopped in the 1300 block of the Kingston Highway between 9:30 and 10 p.m. Thursday. Police recovered cocaine in the floorboard of the passengers seat and a small pipe typically used to smoke drugs in a container inside the vehicle.
McConnell has been charged with felony possession of cocaine, and misdemeanors for driving without a license and possession of drug related objects. He also faces a parole violation.
Report: Man walked down road carrying stolen firearm
A Rome man faces multiple felony firearm charges after being observed walking down the middle of a road in North Rome.
According to jail reports:
Ladory K. Robinson, 40, of 8 Burnett St., was arrested by Rome Police who observed him walking down the middle of Atteiram Drive in North Rome and found a stolen firearm on him.
Robinson is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony theft by receiving a stolen firearm and a misdemeanor for being a pedestrian walking in the roadway.
Woman arrested with stolen weapon
A Bibb County resident has been charged with two felonies after she was caught with a gun that had been reported stolen in another state.
According to jail reports:
Michele Lien Raffaldt, 46, of 174 Walnut St., Macon, was arrested at 2500 Shorter Avenue Thursday after she was found to be carrying s firearm that had been reported stolen in another state.
Raffaldt is charged with felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state and theft by receiving stolen property.
Seat belt violation leads to felony
drug charge
A Floyd County man who was pulled over near the Pepperell schools campuses in Lindale for not wearing his seat belt faces a felony drug charge after methamphetamine was found in his vehicle.
According to jail reports:
Timothy Lavon Grace Jr., 33, of 209 Walnut Avenue, Lindale, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor for failing to wear a seat belt. He was stopped near the intersection of Park Avenue and Dragon Drive for the seat belt violation and the officer located the meth in a bah underneath the seat.
Doug Walker, associate editor
Man charged for breaking another’s nose at jail
A Rome man is in the Floyd County Jail Friday night after an incident earlier in the say where he reportedly punched someone in the face.
According to jail reports:
Joshua Richardson, of 54 Blankenship Place, hit another man in the face at the Floyd County Jail breaking his nose.
Richardson is charged with felony aggravated battery.
John Popham, staff writer