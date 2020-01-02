A Rome man has been charged with felony terroristic threats following a New Year's Day altercation.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Sylvester Lee Anderson, 47, of 41 Hawk Springs Drive, threatened to kill a woman while holding a metal cooking pan, then took her mobile phone and threw it while she was attempting to call 911.
Anderson is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts under the family violence act, as well as misdemeanor obstruction of a person making an emergency telephone call.
Traffic stop lands Rome man in jail on drug charge
A Rome man pulled over by police for traffic violations was ultimately taken to jail on a felony drug charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Eugene Garrett, 53, of 189 Ward Mountain Road, was stopped near the intersection of Calhoun Road and Atteiram Drive for a cracked window, along with tag and seat belt violations.
During the stop, Garrett was found in possession of several Oxycodone pills without a prescription. He is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor driving without a license.
Rome man facing multiple drug charges
A Rome man remained in jail Thursday on a $10,100 bond following a drug arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Carl Raymond Otto, 64, of 106 Donley Drive, was arrested at his residence on New Year's Day.
Otto is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, and possession of amphetamine. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and marijuana possession.
Blake Silvers, Roman Record editor
Shoplifting investigation leads to meth charges
A Rome man who was observed allegedly attempting to conceal merchandise at one of the Rome Walmart stores has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Mason Cole McEarchern, 33, of 1 Nottingham Way, was arrested at the Walmart on U.S. 411 East around 1:40 p.m. Thursday. Reports indicated he was seen concealing $19 worth of items. Police also found a methamphetamine pipe with meth residue on McEarchern.
In addition to the felony drug possession charge and a parole violation, McEarchern was also charged with the misdemeanors possession of drug-related objects and shoplifting.