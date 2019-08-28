A 22-year-old Rome man stopped for a window tint violation was charged with several other crimes, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Malik Jamal Freeman, of 131 Jim Lee Drive, had been stopped by a Rome Police officer at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on North Broad Street for misdemeanor window tinting and was also charged at the time with misdemeanor driving on suspended license, improper tag and no insurance.
“Also odor of marijuana led to probable cause to search in which scales, suspected marijuana and a pistol were located,” the report stated. This led to charges of possession with intent to distribute, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and firearm possession.
Upon booking Freeman at the Floyd County Jail, officers found him to be in possession of a small bag “with a green leafy substance” in the booking area.
For this he was charged with another count of possessing less than 1 ounce of marijuana and felony crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent.
Freeman was being held Wednesday night with bond set at $7,900.
K.T. McKee, staff writer
Task force arrests 3 on drug chargesThree Floyd County residents are facing drug charges after the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force executed a search warrant at a Callier Forest apartment.
According to jail records:
Byron Lavoy Garrett, 53, of 131 Dodd Blvd., Apt. G9; Charlotte Irene House, 31, of 5 E. 19th St,; and Maggie Leann Harris, 24, of 3 Lionel Court, were arrested Wednesday afternoon at the apartment.
A search warrant turned up marijuana, methamphetamine, digital scales and numerous glass pipes. The scales had meth residue.
Each is charged with felony possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of tools to commit a crime. They also have misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
Garrett was released on bond. House and Harris were being held Wednesday night with no bond set.
Police: Cave Spring man fought over gang status
A Cave Spring man was in jail without bond Wednesday night after he reportedly attacked another for scoffing at his gang status
According to jail records:
Stephen Lamar Johnson, 31, of 59 Mill St. in Cave Spring, was arrested Wednesday morning at Callier Forest Apartments and charged with felony aggravated assault.
Johnson punched a man in the head, knocking him to the ground, after the man cursed him and said he wasn’t a real member of a gang.
He was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of tools to commit a crime along with the misdemeanors possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
Johnson also is being held for the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on unspecified charges.
Diane Wagner, staff writer