A Rome man was arrested on a felony warrant for owning an AR-15 style rifle even though he is a convicted felon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeffrey Mark Barnett, 62, is charged with felony firearm possession by a convicted felon. He told Floyd County sheriff's deputies on Jan. 29 that the rifle did in fact belong to him.
Barnett was released from jail Thursday on a $3,500 bond.
Man on probation accused of having meth
After arresting a Rome man on a probation violation charge, Floyd County sheriff's deputies found a bag of meth on him during a pat-down, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Phillip Anthony Johnson, 36, is charged with felony meth possession and felony probation violation.
He remained in jail Thursday with no bond.
Olivia Morley, staff writer
Rome woman charged with aggravated stalking
A Rome woman was charged with aggravated stalking after allegedly violating a temporary protective order.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stephanie Lynn Harcourt, 42, was arrested at a residence she was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from. She was 227 feet within the person's address.
Harcourt, who is facing two counts of aggravated stalking, remained in jail Thursday night without bond.