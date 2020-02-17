A 29-year-old Rome man is facing three felony charges involving inappropriate internet contact with someone he thought was a child.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Patrick Stewart Little was taken into custody Monday at about 11 a.m. and charged with obscene internet contact with a child; use of a computer service to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child to commit an illegal act; and child molestation after he made contact with a person he believed to be a child under 16 years of age on the internet.
The report states he engaged in "graphic sexual narrative and acts he wished to perform on the child." He then traveled to meet that child to engage in the sex act, which would have been child molestation.
He was being held without bond Monday night.
K.T. McKee, staff writer
Police: Rome man had pill bottle filled with meth
A Rome man was arrested at Rome Food Mart on Shorter Avenue on misdemeanor marijuana and felony meth possession charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shelton Tremaine Harris, 36, threw a pill bottle containing methamphetamine and a baggie of less than one ounce of marijuana to the ground on Sunday, claiming it was not his. The Rome police officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from his car and his person. The officer didn't notice the pill bottle until she heard a rattle on the ground and Harris was then "placed in handcuffs."
Harris is also charged with misdemeanor abandonment of drugs and reckless conduct.
Harris was released from jail Monday on bond.