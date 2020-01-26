Floyd County Jail records show Charlie Edward Young II, 44, of 153 Old Shannon Road, was charged with three counts of cruelty to children in the third degree and simple battery.
He remained in jail on Sunday without bond.
Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: January 26, 2020 @ 9:35 pm
Floyd County Jail records show Charlie Edward Young II, 44, of 153 Old Shannon Road, was charged with three counts of cruelty to children in the third degree and simple battery.
He remained in jail on Sunday without bond.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription