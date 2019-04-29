A Rome man was in jail Monday on a $7,900 bond accused of burglary and drug possession.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/ warrants:
John Zachariah Schlitz, 30, of 117 Woodvalley Drive, was arrested Sunday on charges relating to an incident that occurred on December 26. He was on the property of 906 Walnut Avenue without authority to be there and was in possession of drugs and tools commonly used to commit theft or burglary. He was also on the back porch of the property at 1006 Walnut Avenue and told officers he resided there.
Schlitz is charged with felonies first degree burglary, possession of methamphetamine. He is also charged with misdemeanors: giving a false name, possession of tools for commission of a crime and loitering or prowling.
Woman charged with aggravated assault, hit and run
A 21-year-old woman turned herself in at the jail on a felony aggravated assault charge Sunday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Sheena Crawford, of 301 Camp Street, also faces charges of hit and run resulting in injury or death and battery under the Family Violence Act.
Crawford told a female victim she was going to kill her then accelerated her vehicle toward the victim and eventually struck her after several attempts causing injury to her forearm and leg.
Rome man charged with meth possession, criminal trespass
A Rome man was arrested early Monday and charged with possession of meth as well as possession of drug related objects and criminal trespass.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Scot Smith Jr., 32, of 133 Thomas Road, was arrested early Monday near the intersection of Calhoun Road and June Street by Floyd County police.
Smith was found with two glass pipes and a small container of suspected methamphetamine. He is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanors possession of drug related objects and criminal trespass. Smith remained in jail Monday on a $5,700 bond.
Blake Silvers, Roman Record editor