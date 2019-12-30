A Rome man and woman are both charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jerome Dustin Knight, 37, of 57 Lyons Drive, was arrested Sunday night after Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force executed a search warrant at 106 Donley Drive and found Knight to be in possession of multiple smoking devices containing methamphetamine and a digital scale.
Knight is charged with possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
Brandi Denise Lowman, 39, of 106 Donley Drive, was arrested at the same time and is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule I controlled substances and intent to distribute Schedule I controlled substances.
She is also charged with misdemeanor giving a false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Both Lowman and Knight remained in jail Monday with no bond.