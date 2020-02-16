A 23-year-old Rome man was charged with felony possession of cocaine Sunday after two baggies of cocaine were allegedly located in his wallet, which was concealed in his groin area.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Adam Steven Cantrell also was charged with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and abandonment of dangerous drugs after he was found with a jar of marijuana. He also threw a baggie of cocaine and marijuana under a vehicle in a public place.
He was being held without bond Sunday evening.
Report: Drugs found on man being booked into jail
A 54-year-old Rome man allegedly was found with a Schedule IV drug in his pocket while he was being booked on a charge of pedestrian under the influence.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Adam Elander Turner admitted to being drunk when an officer found him unable to walk without assistance at Cheers Liquor, 2121 Shorter Ave. close to midnight. While being searched at the jail, he was found with a total of five clonazepam pills he admitted were not prescribed to him.
Turner was charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor pedestrian under the influence of alcohol and felony crossing county guard lines with drugs without consent.
He was being held without bond as of Sunday evening.