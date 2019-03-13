A Rome man faces a felony aggravated assault charge after he reportedly stabbed another person during a fight at a home on East Valley Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Foncuyon Y. Finley, 21, of 103 East Valley Road, turned himself in at the jail Monday night. Finley used an undisclosed sharp object to stab the victim in the forearm during an altercation at Finley’s home around 2:45 p.m. Monday.
Possession of meth, ecstasy
A Rome man is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine after his arrest in the 200 block of Maple Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Scotty Dewayne Phillips, 43, of 8 East Drive, was arrested Monday evening after dropping litter in the lot of a convenience store. When police arrived, Phillips gave officers a false name. Officers found methamphetamine and a glass smoking device along with a couple of Schedule I pills believed to be ecstasy.
In addition to being charged with felony possession of meth and Schedule I drugs, Phillips is charged with misdemeanor giving police a false name, possession of drug-related objects and littering.
Doug Walker, associate editor
Aggravated stalking
A Cave Spring man was arrested at his home and charged with stalking after police say he violated the temporary protective order against him the day it was served to him.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dustin Lee Earl Baker, 30, of 1411 Morgan Dairy Road, sent text messages, left voicemails and physical notes in the mailbox of the victim. The mailbox was less than 300 yards from the residence. The voicemail and notes were received the same day the TPO was served.
Baker is charged with felony aggravated stalking.
Possessing, trafficking ecstasy
A Rome man was pulled over Tuesday and charged with possessing a quantity of ecstasy weighing more than an ounce.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Marlon Keith Griffin Jr., 21, of 410 Branham Ave., was pulled over in front of Tractor Supply and during a search of the vehicle it was found he was in possession of a schedule I narcotic.
Griffin is charged with felony possession of a schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute and trafficking a schedule I narcotic.
John Popham, staff writer