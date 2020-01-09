A Rome man is jailed after his arrest for allegedly committing a robbery at a South Rome convenience store.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Arvin R. Louis, 46, of 9 Klassing St., is charged with felony armed robbery for a hold up on Tuesday at 304 S. Broad St., Ron's Food Mart, around 6:50 p.m.
A warrant for his arrest alleges that he demanded money from the female clerk while pointing a firearm at her and got $600 before leaving the store
Inmate facing new drug charges
An inmate at Johnson State Prison was returned to Rome on Wednesday to face drug charges stemming from an incident nearly two years ago at the Floyd County Prison.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brandon Lloyd Owens, 35, of 35 Massee Circle, Hawkinsville, faces felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of items prohibited for possession by inmates.
During a search at the Floyd County Prison on Jan. 30, 2018, Owens was found with a quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana and two different pills in his boots when he returned to the prison from a work detail.
Rome man faces property damage, battery charges
A Rome man was being held in jail Thursday without bond on property damage and battery charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyler Eugene Garner, 21, of 143 Rising Fawn Trail, was arrested Wednesday at 107 Dellwood Drive by Rome police. He is charged with felony first-degree criminal damage to property as well as misdemeanor simple battery and third-degree cruelty to children under the Family Violence Act. He is also charged with misdemeanor failure to appear.
"The accused did commit the above offenses when he intentionally caused physical harm to the victim by throwing a brush, striking her nose," the report stated. "He then knowingly and without authority interfered with her property by slamming her phone on the ground, rendering it broken and unable to contact 911."
The report also stated he committed these offenses in the presence of two toddlers.