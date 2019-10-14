A Floyd county resident turned himself in to the Floyd County Jail on Monday after warrants say he punched a child several times over the course of two months.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Micah Andrew Quarles, 33, of 1138 Fields Ferry Road, punched a child under 18 in the stomach, pushed the child's face into the center console of his truck causing a loose tooth and put his hands around the child's throat to choke him.
Quarles is charged with felony first degree cruelty to children.
Man charged with stalking
A Rome man was arrested on Pollock Street Sunday night after police say he violated a conditional bond by showing up at someone's house and workplace.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dustin Drake Davis, 28, of 441 Eden Valley Road, showed up at the person's residence and workplace to whom he had been ordered to stay away from via a conditional bond.
Davis is charged with two counts of felony aggravated stalking.
Man charged with being a party to a crime
A New York man is facing several felony charges after his arrest on McLin Street Monday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tarver Salaam, 24, of 334 West Colvin St., Syracuse, New York, was present when an accomplice busted out a window of a home and then entered the house.
Salaam is charged with felony party to a crime, burglary and tampering with evidence.