A Rome man accused in an armed robbery at a residence was in jail without bond Monday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Kelvin Gerard Jackson, 29, of 435 Ashland Park Blvd., was arrested late Sunday on a warrant charging him with felony armed robbery, misdemeanor theft by taking and a felony probation violation.
Jackson was in the victim's home on May 19 when he took a bottle of medicine. As the victim tried to stop him, Jackson's unnamed "associate" brandished a firearm and "a gunshot was fired in the residence," the warrant states.
Jackson took the medicine, cash and a cellphone and left the residence. He was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol.
Report: Man left loaded gun on child's bed
A Rome man facing a felony assault charge was in jail without bond Monday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Hosea Bingham Jr., 33, of 525 W. 13th St., Apt. 604, pointed a gun at a victim during an argument Friday and also left a loaded gun on a young child's bed.
Bingham is charged with the felonies aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He's also charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct.