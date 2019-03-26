The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center fund closed out the year with a deficit and the latest figures show it's getting worse, but officials said Tuesday they expect to find ways to stabilize in the future.
"We need a few more months to figure it out," said Floyd County Commissioner Wright Bagby Jr., who chairs the joint Solid Waste Commission this year.
The shortfall – at around $315,000 as of the last reckoning in mid-February – is due to a number of factors.
County Manager Jamie McCord said a major expense has been the cost of transitioning last year from the old center on Watters Street to the new center in the remodeled former Zartic plant at 412 Lavender Drive. But the market for recyclables also has been steadily dipping.
The end-of-year fund balance went from about $580,000 in 2014 to $348,000 in 2015, to $130,000 in 2016 to $79,000 in 2017, according to Assistant County Manager Gary Burkhalter.
"So there was a lot of reduction before we even committed to relocating in 2017," McCord said.
But the spacious Lavender Drive facility with a double sort-line provides new opportunities for efficiencies and innovation, he said. Indoor storage room, to keep the material from deteriorating and hold it until prices rise, is just the most obvious and immediate benefit.
City Commissioner Wendy Davis asked about the effect of China and other countries refusing to take recyclables now, and McCord said it's a widespread problem. However, Floyd County has an ace-in-the hole with Marglen Industries, which makes carpet fibers and
