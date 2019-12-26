Rome City Schools’ College and Career Academy is seeing significant progress, according to Superintendent Lou Byars.
“Steel is going up,” he said. The school district is still expecting the school, which Byars said will be used by just about every Rome High student, is set to be completed by the Summer of 2020. With that, he also expects the school to be open for operation for the 2020-2021 school year.
The school will function similarly to Floyd County’s College and Career Academy, where students will be dual enrolled to gather credit for college and high school. They’ll have over 20 options for their pathway to choose from, from engineering and cyber security pathways to a legal pathway. They can also be part of the ROTC.
“We already have a committee that… makes sure we’re setting them up right,” said Byars. The hope is that students will be readily employable in technical skills once they graduate from Rome High with credits from the College and Career Academy.
With talks of dual enrollment being cut, the superintendent did say that may hurt students who end up attending the CCA. One big attraction to dual enrollment is the fact that students can save money for college since dual enrollment credits are paid for by the Georgia state legislature. HB 444, otherwise known as the Dual Enrollment Act, was tabled in the state legislature. The bill called for a 30 hour cap on dual enrollment paid for by the state.
While it was tabled, both Rome and Floyd County school officials have expressed concern that another bill will come out.
“It just hurts the students and the fact that they won’t get the benefits they had in the past,” said Byars. “It just hurts those that can’t afford to do it on their own.”
As of now, the project is projected to cost $23.7 million. The school system put up bonds from the Rome Building authority to put up funds for the building to avoid having to wait four to five years for ELOST funds. Byars previously said the bonds would be paid back as ELOST funds come in.