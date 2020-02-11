FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Boston Red Sox promoted bench coach Ron Roenicke to manager Tuesday, hiring him to replace Alex Cora on the day the team’s pitchers and catchers reported for spring training.
The move is an indication that Roenicke — and perhaps the entire Red Sox organization — will escape punishment in baseball’s sign-stealing investigation. Cora was let go for his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating, but the team has maintained that there was no similar scheme in Boston when the Red Sox won it all in 2018.
A decision from Major League Baseball had been expected before the start of spring training, but a person with knowledge of the probe said the investigation would continue into next week. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because there was no formal announcement.
Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week that he hoped to have the investigation wrapped before the start of spring training; Red Sox pitchers and catchers reported Tuesday and have their first workout Wednesday.
Roenicke, 63, takes over a team that is dealing with the fallout not only from the cheating investigation but also the salary dump of former AL MVP Mookie Betts and Cy Young winner David Price.
NFL
Owner: Newton’s future with Panthers depends on healthCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers owner David Tepper remains noncommittal on Cam Newton’s future with the organization, saying it will largely depend on how the quarterback recovers from foot surgery.
The 31-year-old Newton missed 14 games last season with a Lisfranc injury. He had surgery on Dec. 11.
The Panthers are in a rebuilding mode, and the team could save $19 million under next year’s salary cap if they trade or release the 2015 league MVP. Tepper said the Panthers have not had any teams inquire about a trade for Newton.
Newton expressed optimism about his owner future with the Panthers at the Super Bowl, telling the Tiki & Tierney radio show that he “absolutely” expected to play in Carolina next season. He also said he had an “unbelievable conversation” with Tepper, general manager Marty Hurney and new coach Matt Rhule.
NBA
Forbes: Knicks the league’s highest-valued team at $4.6BNEW YORK — Forbes is listing the average value of NBA franchises over $2 billion for the first time, a figure that has grown nearly 600% in the last decade.
The average NBA franchise is now valued at just over $2.1 billion, with Forbes saying the New York Knicks — worth $4.6 billion by the magazine’s calculations — ranking atop the league list.
The Los Angeles Lakers were listed with a worth of $4.4 billion by Forbes, with the Golden State Warriors at $4.3 billion.
The rest of the top 10: Chicago ($3.2 billion), Boston ($3.1 billion), the Los Angeles Clippers ($2.6 billion), Brooklyn ($2.5 billion), Houston ($2.475 billion), Dallas ($2.4 billion) and Toronto ($2.1 billion).
WNBA
McCoughtry leaves Dream to sign contract with Las VegasNEW YORK — Angel McCoughtry is headed to Las Vegas and Kristi Toliver is going back to Los Angeles on the first day that WNBA free agents can sign with new teams.
McCoughtry spent her entire career in Atlanta with the Dream after getting drafted by them with the No. 1 pick in 2009. She averaged 19.1 points in her career. McCoughtry only appeared in one game last season while recovering from a knee injury.
Toliver is headed back to Los Angeles after she spent the past few seasons in Washington and led the Mystics to their first WNBA championship. Toliver helped the Sparks win the title in 2016. She averaged 13 points and six assists last season for the Mystics.
In other moves Monday, the Los Angeles Sparks traded Kalani Brown to the Dream for Brittney Sykes and Marie Gülich.